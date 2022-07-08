Mullens provides update on GreenPower project

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed work on GreenPower Motor Company’s facility in the city will begin “moving forward” in the coming days.

Mullens provided an update on the project during Thursday’s South Charleston City Council meeting, in which he noted he recently met with company representatives.

“You’ll start seeing some activity over there,” he said.

GreenPower previously announced plans to purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility and an 80,000-square-foot-building in South Charleston to manufacture zero-emission electric school buses. State officials previously said the plant will result in 200 new jobs to the state.

According to Mullens, GreenPower will bring “some product” to South Charleston on Wednesday.

The company planned to take possession of the South Charleston facility on Aug. 1. Mullens noted the step has been delayed as the current tenant has not left the space.

“They’re not occupying the building until mid- to late August now,” he said.

“It’s moving forward. It’s slowly but surely becoming a reality, and we’ll see where it goes.”

GreenPower had announced plans to begin shipping completed school buses from the South Charleston site in September.