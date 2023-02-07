MU flight school discussion focuses on future of drones

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — How soon can we expect a drone to deliver a package to our front door?

That’s one of several possibilities discussed Monday and Tuesday at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

The discussion centered on Advanced Air Mobility, or AAM.

AAM is a new industry that uses drones to deliver to low-populated or geographically challenging areas goods, supplies, and even medicine, accord to flight school director Nancy Ritter.

“Everyone here on day one had plenty to talk about with their home companies, which got the conversation to very technical terms,” Ritter said. “Monday’s discussion was about figuring out what has to be done to make this a reality.”

Ritter said, she knows this is new territory for people of West Virginia and a new industry but she wants everyone to give this a thought.

“I just want people to come with to this idea open, it may help with a new industry in the near future,” said Ritter.

Riiter praised Marshall President Brad Smith for getting behind the flight school and its efforts to tackle new ground.

“He is dedicated in looking into all industries that can help out all West Virginians live a better life,” Ritter said.

Those attending the two-day conference included representatives from the University of Texas, Vertx Partners and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.