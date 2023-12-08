Mountaineer Gas seeks contact with remaining 50 customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas says it’s going to send certified letters to approximately 50 customers on Charleston’s West Side in the coming days to make an appointment for inspection of their homes following the Nov. 10 water main break that resulted in a major natural gas outage.

Mountaineer Gas said it’s been unable to make contact with those remaining customers. It’s hopeful the certified letters will accomplish that. Customers can also call 1-800-834-2070 to schedule an appointment.

The utility also announced Thursday that it has filled 200 of the 270 excavation holes it had to dig to drain the water from its 46 miles of lines.

“Work will continue through next week on the streets and sidewalks, then residential excavation issues will be addressed,” the company said.

The utility said it still has to replace appliances in some of its customers’ homes.

“MGC has added additional HVAC contractors for a total of 12 in addition to MGC employees to restore customers appliances damaged by water in the gas lines. Depending on the amount of water in the appliances, each customer will have different restoration requirements,” according to Thursday’s news release.

Mountaineer Gas is crediting bills $75 for the outage.

Mountaineer Gas filed a civil lawsuit against West Virginia American Water earlier this week blaming the company for the gas outage. The water company called the action premature.

West Virginia American is currently offering customers up to $2,000 in damages sustained from the water break and natural gas outage.