Mountaineer Gas now has more than half of West Side customers back on

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas has now restored service to more than half of its 1,100 customers that lost natural gas when water filled the utilitiy’s lines on Dec. 10 on Charleston’s West Side.

The utility said in its Saturday evening report that 550 customers had been restored while 225 additional customers were ready for inspection and reconnection.

Saturday’s restoration included Jarrett Terrace Apartments.

Mountaineer Gas said it has brought in additional workers and now has 51 separate crews from around the state working on the outage including 34 construction crews and 17 customer service crews. The utility has also hired multiple local contractors.

Mountaineer Gas estimates it remains five to six days away from full restoration.

Work will continue on Sunday.

The water that filled the system game from a break in a high-pressurized water main owned and operated by West Virginia American Water Company.

A state of emergency remains in effect in the area.