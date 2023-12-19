Mountaineer Gas expects all holes on West Side to be filled by the weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas Company said the remaining holes that were dug up to fix the gas outage on Charleston’s West Side in November will hopefully be filled by the end of the week.

The gas company said about 95% of the 270 excavation holes that were dug up have been completely or at least partially filled with poured concrete. The remaining holes should be filled by Christmas, pending any serious weather conditions. Officials said work will continue on sidewalks and residential excavation issues.

On Nov. 10, more than 1,400 customers on the West Side of Charleston experienced a gas outage after a main water break filled up the main gas line. A majority of the residents were without gas for at least two weeks.

Gas service has been restored to 100% of West Side customers. Mountaineer Gas announced about a week after Thanksgiving that customers affected by the gas outage would also receive a $75 credit on their next bill.

Mountaineer officials said they are still working to repair or replace damaged appliances. Approximately 25 customers still have furnace issues and are awaiting parts and service.