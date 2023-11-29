Mountaineer Gas announces credit plan for gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas says it will provide a $75.00 credit to each customer’s bill on Charleston’s West Side who lost service when the gas lines were flooded as the result of a water main break.

Mountaineer Gas announced Wednesday the letters are going out to the affected customers in the next few days.

“As your service was interrupted as a result of this outage, you will be receiving a $75.00 credit on your next bill,” the letter says.

The letter also tells customers they will be exempt from the company’s termination process through the end of next February.

“We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation in restoring safe and reliable natural gas service to our area,” the company writes. “Mountaineer Gas will continue to support any additional needs that may arise in the community.”

The utility still has more than 30 natural gas crews and 10 HVAC contractors repairing and replacing furnaces, stoves and hot water tanks that were damaged when the water came through the 46 miles of gas lines on Nov. 10. The water also went into residential lines.

Mountaineer Gas has paid for all of the residential damage including the replacement of hundreds of appliances.

Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the state of emergency would continue on the West Side. He said the National Guard would remain in the area to help with meal deliveries and other needs.

“They’re still going to continue to help. The governor’s office is going to continue to help. The gas company is helping. The water company needs to step up and help. Big time step up and help,” Justice said.

Lawmakers to discuss

Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, is hopeful Mountaineer Gas and West Virginia American Water Company representatives will appear before a legislative interim committee during interim committee meetings later this month at the state capitol.

Pushkin has asked Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, do put the natural gas outage on the agenda for a transportation and infrastructure meeting. Pushkin said he’s heard nothing but support from other lawmakers.

“They know it could happen in their district and they want to get to the bottom of this as well. This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s about looking after our constituents,” Pushkin said.

Interims are scheduled for Dec. 10-12.

Pushkin credited Mountaineer Gas’ work but remains concerned about the lack of information provided to customers early on.

“There was an initial lack of communication. There was absolutely no alert system in place. If there was it wasn’t used. We absolutely had no clue,” Pushkin said.

He added the West Virginia American Water has been largely silent.

Pushkin lives on the West Side and lost gas service for several days. He said the electronic control panel on his furnace was ruined by the rushing water and had to be replaced.