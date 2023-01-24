Mountaineer Food Bank leaders shine light on hunger issue in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are addressing an issue that families throughout West Virginia face everyday.

CEO Chad Morrison and Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Caitlin Cook gave more insight about food insecurity and hunger across the state on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

“One in five kids that don’t know where their next meal is coming from” Cook said.

Morrison said the current situation families are in is brutal.

“A lot of families are living paycheck to paycheck,” he said.

Cook said that one of the big issues with food insecurity and hunger is that it goes unseen. It is an issue that is not seen well from the public, but is something everyone is struggling with. Cook suggested that one way to see hunger is to tell people’s stories about their struggles with hunger.

“We can end hunger if we start to get at those root causes,” she said.

Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are pushing one policy to get passed. Cook said that this policy is to uplift local producers to feel more confident in growing, and selling their products which can go a long way with this fight against hunger.

It is going to take more than just local producers to end the food security and hunger issues in West Virginia, Cook said.

To learn more about the Mountaineer Food Bank you can visit the website at mountaineerfoodbank.org.