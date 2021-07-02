Mountain State Art & Craft Fair returns to Cedar Lakes after 2020 closure

RIPLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia crafters are eager to showcase their latest work after being forced to stay home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vendors are happy and the governor lifted the mandated for the masks, so folks are excited about that,” said Jean Smith, president of the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair.

The fair opened Friday at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley and runs through Sunday.

About 100 vendors under big white tents displayed homemade pottery, baskets, bird feeders, jewelry and more.

“We have something for everyone,” Smith said.

Mary Jean Stockwill of Williamtown owns a tie business. When the pandemic hit, she found herself with a ton of fabric and no where to sell it.

“I started making a few makes. I’m a teacher so I sold some at school,” she said.

Her ties range from patterns of different seasons, sports teams, bright colors and other fun logos.

Stockwill calls her business “Fit to Be Tied.” She started sewing as a young girl.

“The business I’ve been doing for about 15 years, but I’ve been making ties since eighth grade,” she said.

The fair, known as the state’s “grandaddy of art & crafts events,” is in its 59th year.

The weekend includes food and live music. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and active military personnel and $3 for kids under 12.