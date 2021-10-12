Mountain Mission opens signups for Christmas Food Basket program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountain Mission Inc. in Charleston is once again ready to provide meals to local families this Christmas season.

Signups for the organization’s 2021 Christmas Food Basket giveaway began Monday and run thru Friday. John Roberts, the Executive Director of Mountain Mission Inc., told 580-WCHS that this is the 95th year of the food basket program.

The baskets include sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, fruits, bread, butter, turkey, and ten pounds of potatoes.

“We are excited to once again provide a Christmas meal to our neighbors in need this holiday season. We strive daily to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve in Christ’s name. I can think of no better way to do that than in celebration of our Savior’s birth,” stated Roberts in a release.

Roberts told 580-WCHS that he expects to give away between 900 and 1,000 baskets this season. Over 900 baskets were given away in 2020. Roberts said is typically costs over $70,000 and much of that money is raised.

A Better Life Night 2021 concert to benefit the giveaway is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 16 featuring a free concert by Ernie Haase + Signature Sound. The concert is free at Charleston Mountain Mission’s church on 1600 7th Avenue beginning at 6 p.m. and offering to the organization will be accepted.

This year’s registration will be Monday, October 11th through Friday, October 15th from 9am-3pm daily at the Mountain Mission Social Services office at 1620 7th Avenue in Charleston. The office will be closed for lunch each day from 12pm – 1pm.

All applicants’ income and household size are verified prior to basket distribution. For questions, call 304-344-3407.

Roberts said giving the baskets away reaches the organization’s mission.

“We don’t judge people, we don’t preach at them. We are a faith-based organization and I’m proud to say that. We want to make sure that any of our fellow human beings have the most necessary of items in life,” he said.