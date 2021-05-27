Motorcycle ride honoring military members, first responders stops in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — A nationwide motorcycle ride to honor military members and first responders stopped in Nitro on Wednesday.

The riders with Remember the Fallen are traveling from California to Washington, D.C. for the Memorial Day weekend. The 60 riders were greeted by an archway of firetruck ladders created by the Nitro, St. Albans and Teays Valley fire departments. The riders also met with Nitro Elementary School students during their stop.

“There’s a message that needs to be put out to America,” organizer Barry Bateman said. “We have 85,000 MIAs to date. … That’s 85,000 families who don’t know where their loved ones went or are.”

Bateman noted receiving welcomes like his group did Wednesday makes the trip worth it.

“When you’re riding out there doing this and you roll into a town and it’s a ghost town, it is so disheartening. It really is,” he said.

The ride also raises money for the families of first responders and military personnel.