Motor catches fire at site of St. Albans-Nitro bridge project

Construction crews working on the new I-64 St. Albans-Nitro bridge had a brief scary moment Thursday afternoon.

City of Nitro Spokesperson Joe Stevens said a motor that operates the pile driver caught on fire. The pile driver pushes the steel supports into the ground on the east side of the bridge. That part of the operation was temporarily shut down.

Stevens said fire crews from Nitro and Teays Valley responded to the fire and were able to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. Interstate traffic and other aspects of the operation were also not affected, according to Stevens.