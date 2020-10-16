Motions for new trial denied in Gatewood case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge denied a half dozen post-trial motions Friday afternoon in a county murder case.

Judge Joanna Tabit denied motions for a new trial for Cindy Gatewood.

A 12-member jury convicted Gatewood last month of first-degree murder in the September 2018 stabbing death of Cheryl Fisher, 57, of Charleston. Gatewood attacked Fisher in the parking lot of a Sissonville tobacco store. She told police Fisher, who she didn’t know, disrespected her.

The jury also decided Gatewood should go to prison without the chance for parole.

Tabit scheduled Gatewood’s sentencing for Dec. 21.