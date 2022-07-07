Motion filed for psych evaluation in fatal arson case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trial date is will be set at a later time for a Charleston woman charged in connection to a fatal arson in Kanawha City.

The attorney’s for Patricia Kay White filed a motion for a psychological and mental capacity evaluation on Thursday during a scheduled arraignment in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Tabit’s office told 580-WCHS that the trial date will be set after the evaluation is complete and submitted to the court.

White, 48, was indicted by a grand jury in June. White allegedly set a Kanawha City home on fire om February. A man — 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge — was in the structure at the time. He later died at a hospital.

White is accused of first-degree murder for Rutledge’s death.