Morgan Wallen postpones Charleston show due to inclement weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multi-platinum country music star Morgan Wallen has postponed his scheduled Friday concert in Charleston due to inclement weather.

Wallen announced on Instagram Thursday afternoon, “Due to severe and inclement weather in Indiana, Kentucky and throughout the Northeast, I unfortunately have to cancel the shows this weekend.”

Wallen’s show was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

He announced the new date for the Charleston concert is Friday, April 15. Wallen also announced he rescheduled the Evansville, IN and Allentown, PA concert.

Wallen told fans to hold on to their tickets and they will be valid for new dates.

“If you can’t make the new dates or prefer a refund you can reach out to your point of purchase directly,” Wallen said in the post.