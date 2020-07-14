More than 500 people tested at Capital High drive-thru

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state added 94 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the number of active cases to 1,328. The state’s daily positive test rate is 3.19 percent.

Gov. Jim Justice’s mandatory mask wearing executive order went into effect a week ago Tuesday. New state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said work continues to get as many people as possible to abide by the mandate.

“We do not want to have a war in this state of mask versus anti-maskers. Our goal is not for that,” Amjad said during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “We want the numbers down and we want everyone in West Virginia to be safe.”

West Virginia won’t likely won’t begin seeing the impact of the mandate until 10 to 14 days after Justice’s original order.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said the current rise in cases is still linked to the July 4 holiday. Young said she’s “cautiously optimistic” the numbers will begin trending downward in the coming days.

“We didn’t expect our numbers the way they did in the last month and I think that has really caused people to pay attention,” Young said. “We do see more people wearing masks and social distancing.”

Young and staff tested 851 people Tuesday at a drive-thru event at Capital High School. It was largest turnout the county has had in more than two-dozen events. Young said people want tested because they are learning how to live with COVID-19.

“I think people realize that (if they’re positive) they can go into isolation. They can recover, we’ve seen a high recovery rate, which is a good indication. I think people are embracing the fact of getting testing and knowing how to take care of themselves,” Young said.

Young said she’s noticed more people taking part in the drive-thru testing events are wearing masks.

“There has a solid effort during the past week–I’m seeing a lot more masks,” she said.

Amjad said wearing a mask is the top priority.

“If they can’t do it we want everyone to find another way to be safe,” she said.

Gov. Justice’s next media briefing on the coronavirus is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased from 63 to 59 Tuesday. There are 24 patients in ICU and seven on ventilators. Deaths remain at 97.

Overall confirmed cases per county include:

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0).