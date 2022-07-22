More than 3 dozen defendants indicted by Kanawha County grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday.

Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge.

Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 when she got on the interstate going the wrong way at the Leon Sullivan exit.

Sutton’s vehicle was going north in the southbound lanes when it struck a southbound car being driven by Joshua Robinson, 37, of Charleston, head-on at 3:01 a.m.

Robinson was killed along with Brittany Weldon, 27, of Charleston, who was riding with Sutton.

Sutton’s arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for Aug. 5 before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.

The grand jury also indicted Cassie Bays, 37, of Charleston, on child neglect charges.

Courtney Paige Walker, 31, of Charleston was indicted on charges of of child neglect resulting in death and drug delivery resulting in death.

Bays and Walker are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 5 before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.