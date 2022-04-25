More than 12 tons of refuse collected Saturday in third Team Up to Clean Up event in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 12 tons of refuse was collected Saturday at the third Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up event in Charleston.

The City of Charleston said approximately 160 volunteers representing local businesses, organizations and the city came together to clean the North Charleston and West Side areas over the weekend.

After the third weekend of Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up, the city said there has been over 43 tons of trash collected.

“It was great to see so many folks out this past weekend—not just for the cleanup, but also for the Race to End Racism and other activities happening throughout our Capital City,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a release.

“We have our final spring Team Up to Clean Up event scheduled for this coming weekend and look forward to working with another great group of community volunteers.”

One cleanup event remains, scheduled for April 30 on South Hills. The pickup location is George Washington High School on 1522 Tennis Club Road.

Litter pick-up will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. T-shirts, litter pickers, bags, gloves, other cleanup materials, snacks, lunch and water will be provided, the city said.

Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.