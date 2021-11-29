More than 100 groups sign up for Charleston’s Christmas Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says more than 100 groups have signed up so far for the city’s Christmas Parade set for next week.

“With last year, not being able to have the parade, this year’s it’s back. There’s over 117 applications that we already have in,” Goodwin said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

This year’s parade is a “Christmas Candyland” theme. It starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The deadline for groups to sign up is Tuesday.

“We’re doing a final headcount on how many floats, groups and organizations we have in the parade and then we’re shutting it down because we want to make sure it’s done in a timely fashion,” Goodwin said.

The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic. In 2019, 144 groups took part, nearly double from the year before that.

“It was the largest Christmas parade we ever had,” Goodwin said. “People just wanted to come out and see the lights. There is a downside to having an extremely large Christmas parade, which is waiting a long period of time to see Santa.”

Goodwin expects the crowd to be about the same this year with the addition of more volunteers.

The parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on the Kanawha Boulevard.

Applications can be found on the City of Charleston’s website.