More positive cases at Eastbrook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A total of five people associated with a Charleston nursing home have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and home owner Stonerise Healthcare announced three additional positive tests concerning the Eastbrook Center in Kanawha City in separate news releases Tuesday afternoon.

The three came from tests given Monday at the facility after a patient tested positive Sunday. There are now a total five positives from the home, four patients and one worker.

The health department said 124 patients and 39 staff members were tested Monday. As of noon Tuesday, 69 of those tests came back negative while 52 others are pending. The health department has contacted remaining staff members and they will be scheduled for testing.

The other tests results are expected by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Stonerise. Patients and families will be notified as quickly as possible, the company said.

“I want our Eastbrook families to to know that we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of this virus,” Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack said.. “I have the highest confidence in our team members and appreciate the dedication and compassion they’ve shown during this challenging time.”

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director Dr. Sherri Young helped lead the testing efforts Monday. The tests were done by CAMC with the National Guard and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority assisting.

Stonerise, which operates 17 nursing homes in West Virginia, began limited visitor protocols on March 13 at all its homes.