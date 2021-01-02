More of Kanawha County’s elderly get COVID shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred Kanawha County senior citizens got their first round of COVID-19 vaccine during a by-appointment-only clinic Saturday.

The clinic was moved to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to provide more room.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had 500 doses of the vaccines The appointment slots were filled quickly Friday over the phone.

Each person to receive a shot Saturday had to be 80 or older.

The department also provided shots for first responders Saturday.

KCHD said it would schedule additional clinics for older residents once more doses of the vaccines became available.

The state Department of Health and Human Resource said that as of Saturday morning the state had received 103,375 doses and administered 49,807.

According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, West Virginia leads the nation in percentage of residents inoculated with the vaccines at 2.74%.