More Mountaineer Gas customers get service back Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas has service restored to approximately 600 of its customers on the West Side of Charleston as of Sunday.

Another 200 additional customers are ready for inspection and reconnection.

A water main owned and operated by West Virginia American Water Company broke on November 10 and filled the main gas line of Mountaineer with water.

Mountaineer Gas Company said they have 51 crews working through the weekend with 34 for construction and 17 for inspection and reconnection. The company expects full restoration sometime this week.

A state of emergency does remain in effect for Charleston’s West Side.