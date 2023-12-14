More information released on officer-involved shooting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County police have identified the man who was shot and killed by officers Wednesday morning in St. Albans.

The sheriff’s department said Thursday that William Barber II, 53, of St. Albans, had an “extensive criminal history which includes a history of violence towards others and law enforcement.”

The department also released more specifics Thursday about what happened at the house on Lincoln Avenue.

St. Albans police were dispatched there at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call about a man wielding a knife at a woman. Nitro police officers were called to assist.

A St. Albans officer was on the scene within four minutes of getting the call. Authorities said he encountered Barber with the knife and held him at gunpoint at 12:31 a.m. while a TAZER was requested. The TAZER was deployed twice after Nitro police arrived on the scene at around 12:33 a.m.

The sheriff’s department said both deployments were ineffective and Barber continued to threaten with the knife. Three officers from St. Albans and Nitro fired their weapons at 12:34 a.m. and began lifesaving measures which lasted for nearly a half hour.

Barber was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

Investigators said they’ve since learned that multiple 911 calls has come from the Lincoln Avenue residence this year and in previous years. An investigation into those calls is continuing.

“Detectives are diligently working to complete a thorough and timely investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for final review,” a Thursday news release said.