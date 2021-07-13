More information about Putnam County drowning released

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County authorities on Tuesday provided more information about a drowning at the Tri-County YMCA.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 38-year-old Martin A. Payne of Hurricane was doing summersaults in the pool when a swimmer noticed he had not surfaced. Staff members pulled Payne from the pool and performed CPR. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Eggleton said Payne was underwater for 26 seconds.

Payne, who had a disability, had previously been banned from the pool following a similar incident last October, in which he almost drowned.