More details known about Jill Biden’s upcoming West Virginia visit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More details about First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia have been disclosed.

Biden and actress Jennifer Garner will travel to Charleston on Thursday, arriving at Yeager Airport before noon. The two will travel to Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Calhoun County for a tour before visiting a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.

Biden and Garner will also meet with members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families at Yeager Airport before their departure.

Garner grew up in Charleston and graduated from George Washington High School.