More and more customers get gas service back on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas is down to 120 customers on Charleston’s West Side that still need their gas service restored.

The utility said Saturday that it’s ready to check the individual residences for damage from the Nov. 10 water main break but haven’t been able to make contact with the occupants of those residences.

Mountaineer Gas, which had to clear water from 46 miles of its own lines on the West Side, had cleared 100% of its main line by Friday morning. The company announced gas service is once again available to 100% of its customers in that area of Charleston.

“Approximately 120 customers are pending inspection due to customer availability,” the company said Saturday. “MGC crews have been to every customer on the West Side and will continue to canvas the area through the weekend. Individual customer restoration began once water had been purged from the main/service lines and gas safely restored. Depending on the amount of water in the customers lines, each customer will have different restoration requirements.”

A Gov. Jim Justice-ordered state Public Service Commission investigation into what caused the water line to break and get into the gas company’s main distribution line is continuing.

Both Mountaineer Gas and West Virginia American Water Company have said they are cooperating with the PSC.