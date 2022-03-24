Montgomery police arrest man for March 14 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Montgomery police arrested a man Wednesday after he drove from authorities in a vehicle, dragging a police officer in the act.

Officers attempted to arrest Rayshawn Payne, 28, of Montgomery in connection with a March 14 shooting on Fourth Avenue.

Payne took off in a vehicle; He was later taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Payne injured Michael Barron in the March 14 altercation. A video showed Barron pulling a gun and firing at Payne, who returned fire and left the scene.

Officers said both men have several felony convictions and are prohibited from having a firearm.