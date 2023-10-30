Montgomery mayor talks economic and educational advancements coming to the city

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — After a period of being forced to limit its educational opportunities in the City of Montgomery, Mayor Greg Ingram says they are now building those opportunities back up.

Ingram said on the Dave Allen Show Monday following West Virginia University of Technology’s move from Montgomery to Beckley in 2017, as well the closure and demolition of Montgomery High School a couple of years ago, the city received a pretty big blow in the economy and education from the impact, but now that new opportunities are coming in again, it’s helping the city revitalize itself.

“We started rebuilding and started working on the town and doing little things, and it takes a long time,” said Ingram.

Ingram has been mayor of Montgomery for 7 years now, and in that time, he said a lot of changes have been made, both challenging and hopeful.

Along with facing the challenges of having to rebuild after WVU Tech, which served as a staple to the city, he said BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s emergence in the town was a refreshing development, filling up the vacant buildings Tech left behind.

He added that BridgeValley only continues to expand its presence in the city, not only through buildings but through the addition of new programs and educational opportunities for students.

Ingram said the town’s rebuilding effort has come from both city representatives and outside sources, as well, such as the governor bringing the Mountaineer Challenge Academy to the area in 2020, a national guard youth challenge program to help at-risk students to graduate high school and find opportunities beyond that. He said it’s a helpful program to have there.

“You know, those kids that come in there, they need the challenge academy, I always say they come in there looking like Slinkys and leave standing at attention, it’s a transformation of the mind,” he said.

He also said while they no longer have a public high school, the private high school, Montgomery Prep Academy has given another option for the area.

“The old Montgomery High School used to say where the river flows, the sea of education grows, and it’s still that way, there are still a lot of educational opportunities in Montgomery,” Ingram said.

Ingram said a company out of North Dakota, Education for Prosperity, is set to get established in the town this coming spring. He said they are known for designing interactive robots for museums which are used as educational tools for students, and they will employ about 18 people. He said while it’s not a very large company, it still makes a significant impact to the area.

“These small companies that come in, every little bit helps, it’s jobs, it provides some income for people,” he said.

In addition, Ingram said the city is also just finishing up about $13 million worth of renovations to the Montgomery Bridge on West Virginia Route 6 over the Kanawha River.

Ingram also talked about making the announcement for his run for House of Delegates in the 52nd district, which is the Upper Kanawha Valley where he lives and serves. He believes some changes and developments need to continue to be made in the region, and this role will help boost his platform and impact in making them.

“I believe there are so many things that need to be done in the Upper Kanawha Valley,” Ingram said. “I do believe in regionalism, we have 9 municipalities in the Upper Kanawha Valley and I just ask why?”

Ingram believes they need to regionalize public services such as fire departments and police stations.