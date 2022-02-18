Montgomery man sentenced after dismantling Mountaineer Challenge Academy AC

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Montgomery man will spend up to 10 years in prison after dismantling an industrial air conditioner located at the Mountaineer Challenge Academy campus in Montgomery.

Keith Payne, 54, previously pleaded guilty to a felony destruction of property charge.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Payne entered the campus multiple items in April 2021 to destroy and dismantle the unit, which is located behind a security fence. Payne took various components of the unit.

Payne told authorities he intended to sell the parts to purchase drugs.

Payne will be eligible for parole after one year in prison.