MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — A curfew order is in effect for Montgomery as of Tuesday.

Mayor Greg Ingram told WSAZ-TV the curfew goes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to encourage social distancing, staying at home and reducing person-to-person contact.

Authorities will question adults who are out, who will receive a warning for the first offense and a citation for the second offense.

Ingram said guardians will receive a citation if their children are out.