Montgomery double murder victim’s family continues to search for answers a month later

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Family members of a Kanawha County double homicide victim are urging the public to come forward with information as police continue to search for suspects nearly a month later.

Rhonda Kinder, the sister of Craig Kinder, told MetroNews it’s tough to cope with the loss of her brother when they still don’t know who murdered him.

“To know that this person or persons are out there living their life with absolutely no repercussions, it’s unbearable,” Kinder said.

Kinder, 36, of Mount Carbon, and Zion Mitchell, 23, of Charleston, were shot dead on Route 61 near the Family Dollar in Montgomery in the early morning hours of June 27.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman told MetroNews Tuesday morning his officers were still working around the clock to collect evidence, watch video and detain people, but that no arrests have been made.

Kinder and Mitchell were shot in the street. A motive has been undetermined.

Kinder’s mother Mary Edelmen Perdue has been posting on Facebook to encourage people to report what they know to police. Rhonda Kinder said her family doesn’t want this case to get swept under the rug.

“We’re very fearful that whatever evidence could be gained that people will start to lose some of the memory and have it as vivid as it should be when you are initially in an investigation,” she said.

The family is starting to lose hope, but will continue to fight for answers, Kinder said.

“It’s very difficult to continue to have that kind of faith with absolutely no information in knowing that people are withholding information,” she said. “There’s definitely people I believe have a lot more information than they’re willing to give out of fear for those who are possibly responsible.”

Kinder said the family doesn’t even need to hear a name. They just want the comfort of knowing progress is being made to capture the suspected gunman.

“We just beg of you to find it in your heart and find the courage, even if you do have to stay in the shadows, to tell the truth about what happened so we can get these people off of the streets,” she said.