Monongalia, Kanawha commissions to continue working together; Kanawha opposes Mountaineer Gas rate hike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom told the Kanawha County Commission Tuesday he wants both counties to continue working together to better serve the state as a whole.

Bloom presented what he referred to as “the CAP initiative” to bring the counties together.

“It’s a collaboration and partnership between the two counties,” he said. “I propose that we meet at least twice a year to discuss issues and concerns that are relevant to both our counties.”

Bloom described Kanawha and Monongalia counties as “the economic engines” of the state. He said he and Commission President Kent Carper were in constant communication during the fight against Amendment 2 last fall.

“Your county commission moved forward asking the questions and developing a plan to have the citizens well informed when they went to the polls,” Bloom said of last November’s election. “We need to be proactive now, not reactive.”

The Kanawha County Commission was pleased to have Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom at this morning’s Commission meeting. Kanawha County and Monongalia County works together for the betterment of our communities. pic.twitter.com/egilN5mvH1 — Kanawha County (@kanawhaus) February 7, 2023

Commissioner Lance Wheeler agreed and said issues that are discussed do not only apply to Kanawha County.

“For a long time, counties have been territorial, that ‘I only care what’s going on in my county and I don’t care about my neighbor.’ Well let me say, here in Kanawha County I know a lot of people, family, friends who live in Kanawha County and they are employed at the Toyota Plant in Putnam County,” Wheeler said.

The commission on Tuesday met as the Board of Review and Equalization.

During the meeting, Carper directed the commission to file a letter to PEIA Finance Board Acting Director Jason Haught about recent rate increases for state employees.

Carper also applauded the state Public Service Commission’s decision to reject a $297 million rate increase by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

“They haven’t seen a rate increase they didn’t like until this one. This was so obscene and this was on top of all these new fees too,” he said.

The commission on Tuesday filed a notice of intent to petition against a general rate hike by Mountaineer Gas Company. Carper said he wants to the PSC to deny the request.

“What does the Public Service Commission say about the current gas bill? They say it’s going to be sticker shock. This is a new one on top of the sticker shock” Carper said.

Mountaineer Gas has not released the amount of the proposed rate hike. It would be the seventh rate hike in two years.

The commission has reached out to state lawmakers to urging them to create and pass legislation to put a cap on utility rate hikes.