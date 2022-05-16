Monday kicks off busy graduation week for Kanawha County Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday kicks off graduation week for Kanawha County Schools.

The eight high schools will have separate ceremonies Monday through Thursday, with one school at 2 p.m. and one school at 7 p.m. each day at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC).

Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools said the reason behind the afternoon time slot is the school had to book the ceremonies a year in advance. He said the CCCC also hosts other school systems and only these time slots were available, plus officials weren’t sure what the event would look like due to COVID-19.

“We have to book these dates a year ahead of time. So last year when we had to book for this year, the Civic Center was the only venue large enough where people could social distance and we didn’t have to limit the number of folks who could attend,” Williams told 580-WCHS.

Monday’s graduations are St. Albans at 2 p.m. and Sissonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday is scheduled to be Riverside at 2 p.m. and South Charleston at 7 p.m., Wednesday is scheduled to be George Washington at 2 p.m. and Nitro at 7 p.m., and Thursday is scheduled to be Capital at 2 p.m. and Herbert Hoover at 7 p.m.

Williams said this is the final year with afternoon time slots. All graduations have been booked for next school year for 7 p.m., he said. Last year’s ceremonies were spread out at the CCCC and 2020 featured ceremonies outdoors.

Williams added all students deserve nice ceremonies and he is looking forward to celebrating.

“I’m excited for our students. They’ve worked hard and they’ve had two and a half years of COVID school. it’s nice to have at the end, they could have their proms inside and our graduations will be ‘normal,'” Williams said.