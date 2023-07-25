Mobile West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall acquires a forever home

NITRO, W.Va. — An official dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for the West Virginia Vietnam War Memorial Wall at its now permanent home in Nitro.

After over a decade spent on the road with the once mobile wall, West Virginia State Council President for the Vietnam Veterans of America Dave Simmons said he’s ready to retire it to the Nitro History and Wars Museum to continue to live out its purpose of educating people about the nearly 20 year conflict.

“Today, the West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Mobile Wall has been retired and now it’s the West Virginia Memorial Wall,” Simmons said.

The wall found its permanent home at the Nitro museum back in May a couple of days before Memorial Day, when it was escorted in by a slew of Run for the Wall motorcyclists on their way up to the national Vietnam Veteran’s memorial wall in Washington D.C.

The museum was chosen as the most ideal resting place for the memorial wall as Nitro boasts a rich connection to military history and its honor for veterans, Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said.

“For us to get this wall and put it in place here at the Nitro Museum is just an incredible honor for us, and it shows our city’s commitment to military veterans, it shows our commitment to their sacrifice, so we’re very proud to have it,” said Casebolt.

However, for Simmons, the meaning of having the wall in a place that is known for its particular compassion to veterans may go even deeper. Simmons said after the war he felt as though he and the fellow men he served with in Vietnam were not as welcomed as they are now.

As the narrative on Vietnam Veterans started to change over the years as the war became more understood by the general public, Simmons said the decision he and some other former service members made to erect the wall and take it around from place to place, he believes, lends itself to the shift in that narrative.

Now, he wants the wall to continue to serve as not only a piece of Vietnam remembrance, but to continue to educate future generations about what it all meant.

“One of the factors we thought about was, we need to let the youth know about what we sacrificed for in Vietnam, this country, this state,” Simmons said. “We lost 732 out of this state from Vietnam and they were just forgotten.”

Simmons said he and his fellow West Virginia Vietnam Vets of America council members had 15 different groups wanting the wall, but they chose Nitro not only for its respect to veterans being highly upheld but because they wanted it to be in a centralized location in the state so its more accessible to everyone who wants to see it.

Casebolt said it has already drawn more people to town, but he said more importantly, its presence there is already picking back up on conveying the crucial message it has already been telling on the road.

“When they do that they tell the stories of all of the names that are on the wall and now that responsibility has been given to our museum,” said Casebolt.

Simmons said the memorial wall has made its way through all 55 counties and a little bit beyond, to every local festival he can remember, and sometimes, they were on the road for months at a time showcasing it.

He said he now hopes its presence at the museum will be a way future generations in the next 20 years can learn about Vietnam and the sacrifices those a part of it had made.

“It’s a very sad day for some of the Vietnam Veterans to know that we’re finally retiring it and stepping aside, but by stepping aside, the next generation will take it and it will be shown here forever, and that’s what we wanted.”