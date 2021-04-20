MLK Center in Charleston reopens to youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in downtown Charleston is back open with its full amenities for children this week and City of Charleston Parks and Recreation Director Rashaun Sayles said it’s coming at a perfect time.

The Monday opening of the center at 314 Donnally Street marked the first full reopening of one of the four Charleston community centers since the pandemic hit in March of last year.

Sayles told 580-WCHS that children in Charleston need a safe place to go these days, especially with recent gun violence.

“We wanted to provide a space for the youth because there is a lot going on here in the streets. We wanted to make sure our youth have a safe place to go and participate in activities,” she said.

The center is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th-grade Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for grades 9-12.

Sayles said the MLK Center underwent a renovation in the past year including new paint, redone floors, layout change, upgraded bathrooms (ADA standards), redone kitchen area and gym floor, and a switch of the game room and weight room.

She said this will result in an upgraded experience for the kids.

“When we opened on Monday, you should have seen the faces of these kids when they came into the center to see the new center for them. They were so excited, some of them were in tears. It was great to see,” Sayles said.

Updated registration forms will be required for all kids entering the MLK Center. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all those entering the buildings including mandatory masks and temperature checks. All backpacks will also be subject to checks when entering the building, the city stated.

Sayles, who said she grew up in the centers and was influenced to serve by them, noted between the four centers in Charleston that over 3,000 children were registered in 2019.

“Some of these children don’t have a place to go. Some of them, when they come home from school they come home to an empty home. Some of them don’t even have food to eat. Having a community center available is a great benefit,” Sayles said.

She hopes that the four centers will be fully opened by June 1. She said the city is in the midst of hiring back staff and anyone can apply.

For more information, call 304-348-6404.