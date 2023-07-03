Minor repairs made to Regatta stage as event continues into day four following storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The festivities are set to continue leading into the fourth day of the Sternwheel Regatta after a Sunday storm posed to be somewhat of an interruption.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Monday that despite the storm blowing through during Kool & the Gang’s performance, having to cut it short, and the stage enduring minor damage, everything turned out alright.

“We are great for tonight, the damage was minimal, it was mostly done to the front of the stage, we had winds, you know, things that you worry about during an outdoor event, you worry about lightening, you worry about wind,” she said.

MetroNews caught up with Regatta organizer, Bryan Hughes who was at the stage Monday morning helping with the damage repairs, and he said it was a fairly easy fix.

“The stage damage was mostly cosmetic, you can see a little sign damage there, a tent was flipped over, but for the most part, it’s good to go, we’re just repairing some of those things, but we’re ready.”

Goodwin said that fortunately no one was hurt, and Kool & the Gang did get to bring down the house for at least a little while before cutting it short.

“They played for about 45 minutes, everybody heard Celebration, so overall it was a good night, we had to shut things down a little early but that’s okay, I mean if that’s the worst thing that we have happen to us, we have to cut it a little short, I’m okay with that,” Goodwin said.

Hughes said Monday night’s performers are good to go, which include Logan county native and singer-songwriter Kate Boytek, along with country singer Jo Dee Messina.

He said while there looks to be a couple of thunderstorms making their way through Monday afternoon, he expects those to blow over just in time for the performances, and so far, the Regatta continues to exceed expectations.

“The festival, beyond the little storm we had last night, has been an incredible success, we’ve had so many vendors that are happy with the way things are going, the crowd obviously for Flo Rida was awesome and even for Kool & the Gang it was great, but you know what, we’re ready to do two more nights of this fun stuff,” said Hughes.

However, Goodwin also said on 580 LIVE that the Regatta will probably be reduced down to four days instead of five for the year’s looking ahead.