Mink Shoals man’s death labeled suspicious

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a residence in Mink Shoals.

A statement from the sheriff’s department said deputies and medics found a man dead inside a residence at 6 Otter Lane Tuesday morning. Deputies were called there after a healthcare worker for seniors requested a well-being check.

“Based on the initial observations, the death does seem suspicious; however, we are in the very early stages of this investigation with limited information,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “As we continue to gather information, additional statements will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Sean Snuffer at 304-357-0556, or submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us under the “Tips” tab.