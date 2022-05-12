Mining company pays $3 million in delinquent taxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A mining company paid Kanawha County nearly $3 million in delinquent taxes after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Tax Office began pursuing the payment.

Blackhawk Mining LLC owed $2.99 million related to the 2021 tax year. The Kanawha County Commission ordered the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Tax Office to collect funds from delinquent accounts.

“These were legally owed taxes,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement. “I’m glad Blackhawk decided to pay without forcing the county to file a lawsuit – it is only fair to the thousands of residents and businesses who pay their taxes on time.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Tax Office has collected nearly $500,000 from other delinquent taxpayers over the last month.