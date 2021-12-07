Milton man sentenced in Mason County double murder

HANNAN, W.Va. — A Cabell County man has been convicted and sentenced to prison in a double murder in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Allen Smith, 30 of Milton, was convicted Dec. 2 of two counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to 80 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Deputies in Mason discovered three men with gunshot wounds in a home near Hannan during a Nov. 2020 incident. The two victims were identified as Ivan Lambert and Ricky Pickens.

According to the sheriff’s office, two other men, Corey Amaron Turner, 32, of Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, 31, of Milton, were charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact.