Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death

MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year.

Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this week.

A Kentucky couple was arguing in the convenience store’s parking lot on May 26, 2021 when Rose stepped in. He shot and killed James Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. His defense team argued the shooting was justified.

Prosecutors said Oldham retreated when the gun came out and he was shot as he tried to run away.

“He attempted to flee and was shot multiple times in the back as he was fleeing. He collapsed and died there in the parking lot,” Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons told MetroNews at the time.

Oldham and his wife had been traveling on I-64 and had gotten off the interstate at Milton.