Milton man charged in Go-Mart parking lot shooting

MILTON, W.Va. — A man who was trying to intervene in a couple’s fight is now facing charges of murder.

Carl Rose Jr.

According to Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons, James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Ky., was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene at the Go-Mart store just off the Milton exit of I-64.

“It was a domestic dispute between a man and his wife. Another individual decided to intervene, which turned into an altercation between that individual and the husband and led to the husband being shot,” Parsons told MetroNews.

Police have charged Carl Rose Jr., 39, of Milton with second degree murder in the case. According to Parsons, Oldham retreated when the gun came out and he was shot as he tried to run away.

“He attempted to flee and was shot multiple times in the back as he was fleeing. He collapsed and died there in the parking lot,” Parsons said.

There were multiple witnesses in the Go-Mart lot at the time of the shooting just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Oldham and his wife had been traveling on I-64 and had gotten off the interstate at Milton.

Rose is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

