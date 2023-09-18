Milton floodwall construction still months away

Earlier this year, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a $190.7 Million allocation to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.

However, before dirt can start moving, there are still a few less visible tasks at hand.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Brian Lowe said they are presently adjusting the partnership agreement on the project. The amendment to the agreement will change the cost sharing to 90 percent federal and 10 percent non-federal funding. Once the agreement is in place the acquisition of the real estate for the project can begin.

“We believe the acquisition of the real estate needed to complete the project is going to take about two years and we look to start construction in 2026,” said Lowe.

Completion of the work should take three to four years once construction begins.

The design of the flood wall is still being worked on. According to Lowe, some of the work is done, but other parts need to be adjusted.

“The design is being refined as we’re working to change the partnership agreement and working to get the land secured,” he said.

Anyone whose property is affected by the construction will be able to ask plenty of questions and negotiate for the sale of their property with federal acquisition agents. Those agents will be in touch according to Lowe.

There are a number of communities in the Huntington District of the Corps of Engineers which have floodwalls, but all are uniquely designed and comparisons are difficult.

“They’re definitely all unique, this particular floodwall is about 8300 linear feet in length and on average is about 19 to 20 feet tall,” he said.