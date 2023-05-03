Milton City Council rejects offer from West Virginia American Water for city’s water systems

MILTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water will not be purchasing the water system assets from the city of Milton.

The Milton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening and rejected a proposal to sell their assets to the water company.

Ever since October 2022 when West Virginia American Water told the Milton City Council that the company wanted to purchase the city’s water and wastewater systems, there had been discussions between the two and the public on what to do.

During the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting, many residents who spoke were against selling the water system to West Virginia American Water.

Mayor Tom Canterbury was initially against the sell, but said he would back the public if they opted to be for it.

Back in February, company officials offered to purchase the system for $13 million and to make another $17 million in upgrades. The council voted to reject that offer.