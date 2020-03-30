Miller says prosecutors adjusting to court changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller said he believes the county is taking the necessary steps to keep the coronavirus was spreading any further through the court system.

The Judicial Annex was closed last week after several workers there tested positive for the virus. There are now a total of seven workers with confirmed cases.

“There is a great deal of concern for everyone regardless of where they are but we’re doing the best we can to try and minimize contact between individuals and groups of individuals as well,” Miller told 580 WCHS.

Court hearings that are happening are being done either over the phone or online.

“We’re trying to handle everything as much as we can. Now some things have been postponed but for the most part those things of an emergency nature we are dealing with by phone or using Skype,” Miller said.

Miller said there will be a backlog of cases that will take time to work through but there’s not much that can be done considering the circumstances.

“We’ve got to do what we can and push down the road those things we can’t accomplish right now,” he said.

There is a skeleton crew working in the prosecutor’s office daily forwarding phone calls to other staff members working from home, Miller said.