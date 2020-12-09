Miller: More work to do in Johnson death investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller says he wants the investigation into the death of a Charleston police officer to take more steps before charges are filed against the alleged shooter.

Miller told MetroNews Wednesday the investigation into the death of Patrolman Cassie Johnson continues by those with the Charleston City Police and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

“There are some videos that we can use to help with the investigation but there are a number of witnesses that need to be interviewed and some forensic examinations that need to be done as well,” Miller said.

Johnson, 28, was answering a parking complaint when she got into an altercation with Joshua Phillips on Dec. 1. Johnson was shot in the face. Phillips suffered two gunshot wounds. Miller said Phillips remains hospitalized and there’s no rush to file charges against him until the investigation has been completed.

“I don’t expect him to be released in the near future. He’s not in very good shape,” Miller said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has previously said Phillips, who was allegedly high on drugs at the time of the shooting, will be charged with first degree murder. Miller said there remain some decisions to be made.

“I would like to make sure the investigation is completely done before we make a decision as to what to do as respect to charges,” Miller said.

Police have already charged three men they allege supplied Phillips with drugs. Richard Chapman, 44, and Marshall Sharp, 24, are charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Herb Sharp, 44, has been charged with conspiracy.

Patrolman Johnson died last Thursday. She was buried Tuesday.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt issued a letter to the Charleston community Wednesday thanking residents for their support throughout the tragedy. He said it was difficult to accept praise for anything he’s done during the past 7 days because he has received much advice.

“Please know I did not do it alone,” Hunt wrote.