Military graves vandalized in Fayette County

PAGE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway in Fayette County after at least 13 veterans graves were vandalized earlier this month at a cemetery in the community of Page.

Fayette County Mike Fridley said there were 13 bronze military grave site markers removed and stolen.

The cemetery’s caretaker reported the damage to deputies on Jan. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.