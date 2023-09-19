Mike Stuart, a candidate for state Attorney General, gets endorsement from Trump advisor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A candidate for West Virginia Attorney General is receiving an endorsement from the personal advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Matthew Whitaker, a former acting U.S. Attorney General, was introduced as the special guest at an event in Charleston Monday for State Senator Mike Stuart, a former U.S. Attorney himself and now candidate for West Virginia Attorney General.

“I am profoundly humbled by and thankful for the endorsement of former United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker,” Stuart said. “I worked personally with General Whitaker over my term as United States Attorney and his confidence in me speaks volumes. He knows I’m a proven conservative fighter and that I’ll fight with all I can muster every single day for the people of West Virginia.”

While speaking at Monday’s event, Whitaker said, “I’m proud to endorse Mike Stuart for Attorney General of West Virginia. Mike was a strong United States Attorney and he will be a strong West Virginia Attorney General.”

Whitaker said Stuart is the right man for the job.

“We live in a dangerous world where traditional American values and American jobs are under assault each and every day. Mike’s a natural leader, a fighter and a strong conservative. He will always put America First,” said Whitaker.

“The next Attorney General must be a proven conservative with a conservative record who is able to get to work on Day 1 without needing to learn on the job,” Whitaker added.

Senator Stuart served as West Virginia Co-Chair to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump was the one to nominate Stuart as the United States Attorney for West Virginia’s Southern District.

Stuart was born in Philippi and now resides in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County with his wife of nearly 27 years, Katrina.