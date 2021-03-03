Midland Elementary helps Diamond residents with cleaning supplies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Families in the Diamond community of eastern Kanawha County received additional cleaning supplies Wednesday thanks to efforts at Midland Elementary School.

Diamond was one of the communities impacted by heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

Midland Trail Elementary School Principal Grant Davis said school officials learned of the need and organized a donation drive.

“It is our community,” he said. “They’ve taken care of me in times of need, and whenever we can give a little bit, that’s what we’re going to do here.”

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday issued a state of emergency for Kanawha County and 17 other counties because of flooding.