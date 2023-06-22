Middle school teachers training to deliver lessons on career technical education programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 60 middle school teachers from across the state learned more about Career Technical Education (CTE) programs while in Charleston for two days.

Teachers registered for CTE training sessions that were held at the Charleston Town Center Marriott June 22-23.

The West Virginia Department of Education started offering training sessions to teachers in 2022 on the “Discover Your Future” initiative which introduces 6-8 grade students to careers in the CTE path. DYF highlights career opportunities available through 16 different CTE career clusters.

Students get to experience hands-on lessons that give them more knowledge and skills that prepare them for real-world situations and potential careers. They spend about 10 days learning in each cluster in class sessions that last about 45 minutes. The cycle of learning CTE-related lessons lasts for 32 weeks.

James Coble, Manager in the WVDOE Office of Educational Innovation, was on hand for the training courses. He said they had a great turnout in their first year of middle school teachers learning the ropes of CTE in 2022, and this year was no different.

“These teachers will grow the awareness around CTE, and get students some exposure to the programs before they enter high school,” Coble said.

54 schools across 34 counties in West Virginia have already implemented the DYF program. According to the WVDOE, approximately 50,000 West Virginia students in grades 6-12 take at least one CTE class.

Coble said they had teachers from as far as Hancock County, in the northern most part of West Virginia, attend the training sessions.

“We’re spanning the whole state with this which is really cool,” he added.

During the training, teachers get the opportunity to learn from experienced educators who have been offering lessons to students at their respective schools. The lessons are built by the WVDOE.

Coble said new lessons have been introduced this year including Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, as well as Tourism.

“All of these lessons are geared to be hands-on, fun, and accessible,” said Coble. “There may or may not be access to technology but they (the students) still need to get exposure to CTE.”

The 16 career clusters offered in the Career Technical Education program can be found at the West Virginia Department of Education website: https://wvde.us/technical-and-adult-education/careertechwv/middle-school/