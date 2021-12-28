Michigan man charged in Charleston double murder extradited to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Michigan man accused of killing two Charleston women in October was extradited and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Charleston Police said Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. He was arrested October 14.

Both women were in their 20s when found dead on Charleston’s West Side in early October. The women were shot at different locations and found just hours apart.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett has said Goodman became a person of interest not long after the investigation began.

White’s body was found on Hunt Avenue Oct. 8. She had been shot multiple times. Belcher’s body was found a few hours later in between houses on Grant Street. She also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said they believe both women were shot at the same time with Belcher running from the scene and Goodman giving chase.

Goodman was taken to South Central Regional Jail following arraignment.