CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say they’ve seized more than $120,000 worth of marijuana and arrested a Michigan man following a traffic stop this weekend.

Keith Maupin, 51, of Flint, Michigan faces charges for trafficking nearly 50 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $122,500, according to a Facebook post by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Maupin was arrested Saturday.

He is currently housed in the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bail.